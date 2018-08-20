FILE - This Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo shows the Uber app on a phone in New York. On Monday, July 9, 2018, Uber said it is getting into the scooter-rental business, and is investing in Lime, a startup based in San Mateo, California. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The John Williams NewsClick: Too many Uber and Lyft drivers?
FILE - This Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo shows the Uber app on a phone in New York. On Monday, July 9, 2018, Uber said it is getting into the scooter-rental business, and is investing in Lime, a startup based in San Mateo, California. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Read why aldermen in Chicago want to cap the number of ride-share vehicles in the city.