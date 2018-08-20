× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Why is the price so high?

Zorn! Zorn! Zooorrrn! We sing the praises of Zorn. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn. Eric talks about the unconscionably high price of failing to renew a City of Chicago vehicle sticker, Michael Madigan’s federal lawsuit in which Madigan is accused of recruiting “sham” candidates to run against him for state representative in 2016 as a means of hurting opponent Jason Gonzales, and much more.

