The Chicago Way w/John Kass (8/20/18): Stephanie Trussell on the traps of identity politics and growing up in Chicago. Plus, Kasso wonders if Rahm is really running…

Posted 2:09 PM, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 02:08PM, August 20, 2018

Stephanie Trussell joins John Kass (Photo JCarlin)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(8/20/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by radio host Stephanie Trussell to talk about how identity politics has impacted her life as a black conservative and what growing up in Chicago means to her. Plus, Kasso questions why Rahm Emanuel hasn’t officially announced his bid for re-election.

