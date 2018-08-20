× Steve Cochran Full Show 8.20.18: Truth, Nuns and Rice Balls

It’s a jam packed Steve Cochran Show to start the week! Dr. Kevin Most talks about pancreatic cancer and the chances of another measles outbreak, CNN’s Ryan Nobles tells us about Rudy Giuliani’s bad weekend, Steve Stone previews the Tuesday night debut of highly regarded pitching prospect Michael Kopech, the great Tony Esposito reflects on the life and legacy of Stan Mikita and Sister Mary Jo Sobieck gives us the play by play of her epic first pitch at the White Sox game over the weekend.