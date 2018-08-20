Rogers Park’s Kovler Center helps those escaping political torture in their home countries

For over 30 years, the Kovler Center in Rogers Park has helped those who have come to Chicago to escape politically sanctioned torture in their home country. The center offers services to nearly 400 people per year, helping them to start over after being forced to leave their homes out of fear of continuing torture or death. Volunteers provide services including medical, mental health, social and legal. For more information, visit heartlandalliance.org/kovler.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

