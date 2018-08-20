Roe Conn Full Show (8/20/18): Tom Skilling explains the dangerous conditions on Illinois’ beaches, AB Stoddard explains Rudy Giuliani, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, August 20th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Violeta Podrumedic’s social media, Ald. Brendan Reilly looks at why the Chicago City Council is mulling a limit for the number ride-share drivers allowed to operate in the city, Tom Skilling explains why conditions along Illinois beaches are so dangerous this year, Chicago Bears’ insider Adam Hoge has an injury report following the Bears pre-season win over the Denver Broncos, the Top Five@5 salutes The Eagles’ surpassing Michael Jackson, Real Clear Politics’ associate editor AB Stoddard tries to explain President Trump & Rudy Giuliani’s latest assertions about the Mueller investigation, Violeta Podrumedic sheds some light on her adventures in nightlife, and the gang reviews the latest episode of Verry Cavallari.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!