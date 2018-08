× Rick Kogan shares an outstanding memoir by Lee Kingsmill

Author Lee Kingsmill stops by the studio to discuss his recently published, and remarkable memoir Safe Inside with WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan. You can enjoy more of Lee’s writing on his blog Me Now and follow him on Facebook here!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3537833/lee-kingsmill-8-19-18_2018-08-20-111833.64kmono.mp3