Switchback band members Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormick join WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in-studio! They share samples of their unique style of American roots and Celtic soul along with their upcoming appearance at FitzGerald’s on Friday, August 24th at 8pm.

