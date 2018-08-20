× No Coast Cinema Ep. 47 | Professor Joseph Flynn on diversity in film, Luke Taylor talks new feature, “Break”

Today on No Coast Cinema, the boys discuss the rise, fall, and potential return of MoviePass as well as consider what the service did for movie goers in the modern age.



Later, they speak with NIU Associate Professor and author of White Fatigue: Rethinking Resistance for Social Justice Joseph Flynn. Together, they discuss Crazy Rich Asians and BlacKKKlansman and what the films say about the importance of diversity in modern cinema.



Finally, the boys welcome back BBF Productions co-founder and Bad Movie Brunch podcast co-host Luke Taylor to discuss his new feature film Break along with the film’s lead actor Arif Yampolsky.

