Dr. Carole Lieberman joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti on the phone! Dr. Lieberman is the author of Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! They discuss her book and how to talk to your children about school shootings and safety. You can find Dr. Lieberman’s book here!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3537707/dr-carole-lieberman-8-19-18_2018-08-20-000107.64kmono.mp3

You can find Karen Conti onĀ Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.