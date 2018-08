× Karen Conti discusses school safety and shootings with Kenneth Trump

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti speaks with Kenneth Trump, President of National School Safety and Security Services. Ken is a national expert, expert witness and consultant for school shootings and safety. For more information on his organization and school safety, you can visit the website here.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3537708/kenneth-trump-8-19-18_2018-08-20-000108.64kmono.mp3

You can find Karen Conti onĀ Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.