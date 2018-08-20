× Johnny Jet: It’s Not Too Late to Grab a Last-Minute Labor Day Deal

Cheap flights are hard to find, but they are not impossible. Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by money-saving travel expert Johnny Jet! Johnny shares his top tips on finding the most affordable flights possible, cheap flights trips for Labor Day, smart ways to use your miles, how to set airfare alerts, and much more.

17 Ways to Find Cheap Flights: www.johnnyjet.com/17-ways-to-find-cheap-flights

