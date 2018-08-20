IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HONEYWELL AEROSPACE - In this image released on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, full aircraft view of Honeywell Aerospace's B757 test airplane with its new Connected Aircraft livery. The aircraft is traveling the globe this summer to demonstrate how connected systems on an airplane improve safety and efficiency for passengers, pilots, operators and maintenance teams. Follow Honeywell's flight around the globe on Twitter at @Honeywell_Aero and on www.HoneywellRocks.com. (Shannon Faulk/AP Images for Honeywell Aerospace)
Johnny Jet: It’s Not Too Late to Grab a Last-Minute Labor Day Deal
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HONEYWELL AEROSPACE - In this image released on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, full aircraft view of Honeywell Aerospace's B757 test airplane with its new Connected Aircraft livery. The aircraft is traveling the globe this summer to demonstrate how connected systems on an airplane improve safety and efficiency for passengers, pilots, operators and maintenance teams. Follow Honeywell's flight around the globe on Twitter at @Honeywell_Aero and on www.HoneywellRocks.com. (Shannon Faulk/AP Images for Honeywell Aerospace)
Cheap flights are hard to find, but they are not impossible. Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by money-saving travel expert Johnny Jet! Johnny shares his top tips on finding the most affordable flights possible, cheap flights trips for Labor Day, smart ways to use your miles, how to set airfare alerts, and much more.