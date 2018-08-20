× Jeff and Maxwell Jenkins on the Midnight Circus, Lost In Space Season 2, Community, & more

They’re back! Jeff Jenkins, founder and ringleader of the Midnight Circus, and his son Maxwell Jenkins, who plays Will Robinson on Netflix’s ‘Lost In Space,’ joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. They talk about the Midnight Circus in the Parks opening day, how the circus is impacting Chicago communities, Maxwell’s return to filming for ‘Lost in Space’ Season 2, Jeff’s campaign for 47th Ward Alderman, and much more.

For more information on the Midnight Circus, please visit www.midnightcircus.net.

