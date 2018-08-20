× “Elton Jim” shares tips to reduce e-mail and iPhone addiction (HE doesn’t need it!) and bemoans the new Oscar “Popular Film” category

In this 118th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares the “30-Day Challenge” for people who are looking to help their addiction to e-mails and iPhones. But Jim discovers he lives the 30-day challenge everyday! And in the “Pop Culture Club,” regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, and Jim discuss the Oscars’ desperate new changes to keep its TV audience.