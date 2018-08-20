× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 8.19.18 | Air and Water Show, Windy City Women’s Health Fair and Aretha Franklin Interviews

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

Longtime Air and Water Show announcer Herb Hunter calls in live from the show to give a preview of all the amazing performances from the Golden Knights, Leap Frogs and more.

Dean reaches back into the archives for his interview with the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in honor of her passing. She talks about the state of modern music and performing at President Obama’s inauguration.

Learn and laugh with the ladies of The Second City and Chicago’s premiere women’s health organizations at the first-ever Second City Women’s Health Fair, hosted by She the People & Women’s Health Services at Howard Brown Health. Representatives from groups including Planned Parenthood of IL, Chicago Women’s Health Center, Early to Bed, Empowered Therapy and Howard Brown Health will be on hand Thursday, September 6 to empower guests before they take in a performance of Second City’s juicy comedy hit The Second City’s She the People: Girlfriends’ Guide to Sisters Doing It for Themselves, a sketch show created, designed and performed entirely by the women of Second City.

All this plus A-List Interviews, Food Time and more!