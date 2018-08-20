Can the White Sox sign Sister Mary Jo Sobieck?
Sister Mary Jo Sobieck joined the Cochran Show this morning to talk about her experience throwing out the first pitch (a perfect strike!) at the White Sox v. Royals game over the weekend. The video has gone viral!
Have you heard the news? Marian Catholic's own Sister Mary Jo Sobieck will take the mound on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field to throw out the first pitch at Marian Catholic Night with the White Sox! She was spotted in East Gym yesterday warming up her arm. Watch Sister Mary Jo throw a strike in person by purchasing your tickets at https://www.mlb.com/whitesox/tickets/specials#marian-catholic