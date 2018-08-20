Can the White Sox sign Sister Mary Jo Sobieck?

Posted 9:44 AM, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 07:49AM, August 20, 2018

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck joined the Cochran Show this morning to talk about her experience throwing out the first pitch (a perfect strike!) at the White Sox v. Royals game over the weekend. The video has gone viral!