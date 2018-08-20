× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.20.18: Magical Monday

Today’s guests include travel expert Johnny Jet, Jeff and Maxwell Jenkins, and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy talk about why is it so hard to wake up in the morning, the Little League World Series, Labor Day travel, the Midnight Circus, Lost in Space Season 2, the high price of failing to renew a City of Chicago vehicle sticker, and much more.

