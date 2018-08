× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.20.18: The Deal Breaker

Today on the bonus hour, Wendy tells us all about her new favorite app, SkyView® Lite! They also discuss relationship deal breakers, Ariana Grande, and much more.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.