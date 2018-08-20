× B2B Ep.48 Wine in Cans, Cocktails in Cans

Cans aren’t just for beer! These days, innovative wineries and distilleries are joining breweries in packaging their beverages in this portable, lightweight and environmentally friendly aluminum container. The Barrel to Bottle crew breaks convention and tastes a collection of wines, cocktails and more from cans. Things get weird. Plus, stick around for this week’s Q&A segment, when the team tackles your question about rose wine.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3536689/b2b-ep-48-wine-in-cans-cocktails-in-cans_2018-08-16-105729.64kmono.mp3

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Follow @BinnysBev

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”