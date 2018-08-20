After Hours with Rick Kogan: The boys from Switchback, Lee Kingsmill’s memoir and author Dawn Raffel
Tonight on the show, Rick is joined in-studio by Switchback band members Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormick to discuss their unique style of American roots and Celtic soul. Then, author Lee Kingsmill stops by to discuss his memoir Safe Inside. Rick concludes the show with a discussion on The Strange Case of Dr. Couney: How a Mysterious European Showman Saved Thousands of American Babies with author Dawn Raffel.