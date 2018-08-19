Four year-old Abby Droge of San Diego, Calif., ponders what flavor of gelato she wants while looking at eye level onto trays of the creamy chilled dessert at a stand on Mulberry Street during the Feast of San Gennaro in New York's Little Italy neighborhood, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Who wants Gelato?! Hannah Stanley chats with chef Scott Fischer
Four year-old Abby Droge of San Diego, Calif., ponders what flavor of gelato she wants while looking at eye level onto trays of the creamy chilled dessert at a stand on Mulberry Street during the Feast of San Gennaro in New York's Little Italy neighborhood, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Hannah Stanley chats with chef/judge Scott Fischer about the upcoming Gelato Festival America taking place in Aurora on August 25th and 26th. What sort of flavors will be there for guests to sample? How much are tickets? What activities are there for kids? How are the chefs being judged?