× WGN Radio Theatre #310: Jack Benny, Dimension X & The Line-Up

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 18, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Jack Benny: USC-UCLA Football Game” Starring: Jack Benny; (11-26-50). Next we have: “Dimension X: The Lost Race” Starring: Joseph Julian; (05-20-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Line-Up: The Buggered Bunco Boy” Starring: Bill Johnstone; (11-12-52)

