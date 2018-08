× This is History: Chicago Cubs Win Earliest Pennant Ever, Martin Luther King’s ‘I Had a Dream’, ‘Mary Poppins’ Premieres, When The Beatles Met Elvis

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talks about the invention of the potato chip, the Chicago Cubs win their earliest pennant ever in 1918, Martin Luther King delivers his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, ‘Mary Poppins’ debuts, and The Beatles spend an evening with Elvis.