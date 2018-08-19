× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/19/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with the Regional School Superintendent for Kankakee and Iroquois counties, Gregg Murphy, as he shares information about a panel he is apart of that deals with the new school funding formula. Gregg also provides clarity as to what “evidence based funding” is and the effects it has on education.

Next, Rick speaks with Doug House, chairman of the Rock Island County Democratic Organization and chair of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association, to get a recap of Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair. Doug expresses the unity that was felt throughout the day, the strength of the messages shared among people in attendance, and more.

Then, Rick is joined by State Rep. and deputy House GOP leader, Tom Demmer, to discuss Bruce Rauner’s “winning message” and how Republicans counter the “blue wave”. Tom also touches on rent control in terms of gentrification and other factors, the general election campaign season, and more.