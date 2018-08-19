× Pinch Hitters 08/18/18: Hannah Stanley fills in for Dave Hoekstra

Hannah Stanley sits in for Dave Hoeskstra and is joined by producer Curtis Koch and David Jennings. Topics on the show include why are parents getting video game tutors for their kids? Aurora is hosting a Gelato Fest and Hannah talks Chef Scott Fisher about where the event is taking place and what guests can expect. You can find more information on the gelato festival here. Finally Hannah, Curtis and David Jennings talk about a Houston PK-5 school where the quote, “The more you act like a lady, the more he’ll act like a gentleman.” was painted on the wall.