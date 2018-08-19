× Karen Conti | Full Show 8/19/18

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen start’s off the show thinking happy thoughts with Vic Cohen! They talk about summer, a happiness class and even a happiness quiz you can take here. Then, Karen talks on the phone with Dr. Carole Lieberman about how to talk to your children about school shootings and safety. Finally, Karen is joined by the President of National School Safety and Security Services Kenneth Trump to continue the school safety discussion.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.