Illinois Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Rochelle, shows off his Google glasses to lawmakers while on the House floor during session at the Illinois State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Deputy House GOP Leader, Tom Demmer on the changes to expect in terms of the business climate
Rick is joined by State Rep. and deputy House GOP leader, Tom Demmer, to discuss Bruce Rauner’s “winning message” and how Republicans counter the “blue wave”. Tom also touches on rent control in terms of gentrification and other factors, the general election campaign season, and more.