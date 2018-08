× Chicago’s Very Own Bob Odenkirk on the New Season of AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’ and the Convergence into ‘Breaking Bad’

Award winning writer and actor (and Chicago’s Very Own) Bob Odenkirk, from critically acclaimed AMC dramedy ‘Better Call Saul’, dives into the new season with Dave Plier and shares behind the scene stories of sketch series ‘Mr. Show’, how a Chicago radio personality and a WGN clown inspired him, and the state of comedy today.