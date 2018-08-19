Fairgoers ride on the Yoyo swings at the Illinois State Fair Thursday, Aug. 7, 2014 at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill. (Anthony Souffle / Chicago Tribune)
A recap of Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair
Rick Pearson speaks with Doug House, chairman of the Rock Island County Democratic Organization and chair of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association, to get a recap of Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair. Doug expresses the unity that was felt throughout the day, the strength of the messages shared among people in attendance, and more.