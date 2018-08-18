× SELAH Freedom keeping people safe, The Sierra Club of Chicago and another episode of “What’s That From?!” | Full Show (Aug 17th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We start the show by talking about the upcoming Air and Water show happening here in Chicago this weekend. Then, Vanessa Morris from SELAH Freedom (national organization with the mission to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited through four strong programs: Awareness, Prevention, Outreach and Residential) shares her incredible story and discusses how the organization she works with saves the lives of those placed in these horrific situations and allow them to dream again. And from the Sierra Club here in Chicago (Founded by John Muir in 1892, the Sierra Club works to protect communities, conserve wild places, and explore nature) we welcome Katy McFadden and Nicole Cantallo (AFGE Local 704 Representing EPA Workers). And finally, we play another episode of “What’s That From?!” This week the crew takes on…”Erin Brockovich”.

