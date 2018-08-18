× OTL #618: Expressway moratorium, Civic engagement with your neighbors, The Secret History of Kristin Lems

Mike Stephen discusses the possibility of enacting a moratorium on the expansion of expressways in Chicagoland with Ron Burke of the Active Transportation Alliance, previews a community-building event called the CivicLab Harambee with Tom Tresser, and learns the Secret History of Evanston activist folk singer Kristin Lems.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.