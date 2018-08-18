× On The Road W/ Dane Neal | Full Show 8/18/18

Today “On the Road” to kick off the show Dane is joined in studio with both Chef Debbie Gold and Executive Director and Co-founder of The Trotter Project, Derrek Hull to talk about their upcoming event called London’s St. John Pop-Up at at Tied House that will be held on Tuesday August 21st. Next on the show Dane is joined on the road with Co-founder of Angel’s Envy bourbon, Wes Henderson to talks bourbon history, upcoming Angel’s Envy and more. Last but not least, Dane is joined with NASCAR crew chef and current racing analyst on Fox Sports, Larry McReynolds A.K.A Larry Mac to talk about an event that is happening TONIGHT Saturday August 18th.

