× Matt Bubala Full Show 8-18-18: Newspaper attacks, NASA spacecrafts and Omarosa’s anti-Trump book

This week, Matt Bubala is joined by guest Ed Komenda, a former DNAifno writer that now works at the Northwest Herald. He discusses how the Algonquin Highway Commissioner publicly attacked the newspaper on Friday. Throughout the show, Matt and Roger talk about the controversy with President Trump and Omarosa Manigault Newman. Recent reports claim that the former Trump loyalist and now enemy has a stash of multimedia evidence to support her tell-all book, “Unhinged,” about her brief time as a top aide in the Trump White House. Listeners chime in and share their thoughts. At 4:30, Chris Gebhardt talks about The Parker Solar Probe.