× Pete McMurray talks ‘Da Bears upcoming season with Fox 32 Lou Canellis

Pete McMurray talks with Fox 32 Lou Canellis about ‘Da Bears and what is in stored for this season. They talk about new team addition Roquan Smith, quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears play the Broncos tonight in Denver tonight, Saturday August 18th at 8:05PM Central time