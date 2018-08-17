Yippie Fest 2018: Three days of Theatre & Music & Short Film & Comedy & MORE
Patrick McDonald of HollywoodChicago.com joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the second annual Yippie Fest at the Prop Theater. This year, more than 90 acts will perform, including award-winning musician/song-writer Mike Felten, BBC-featured comedian Sam Rhodes, and the critically-acclaimed fire-eating spectacular Freakshow & Tell.
Yippie Fest
August 17th-19th 2018
Prop Theater, 3502 N Elston Ave, Chicago (Addison & Elston)
Tickets, schedule and more at www.yippiefest.com
