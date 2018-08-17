× Will there be an Obi-Wan Kenobi film?, Celebrating 10 years of ‘Clone Wars,’ and more

Celebrating 10 years of The Clone Wars this week as we look back at what made the series great…And we look ahead to the show returning next year. We have audio highlights of Clone Wars cast members reacting to the show coming back and we analyze some recent Dave Filoni print interviews. What’s up with the Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone film? We have updates! Plus, Conan goes to the Mos Eisley Cantina, RFR meets WKRP, vinyl-caped Jawas, and the return of RFR Slow and Tell!