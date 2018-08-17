× The Wintrust Business Lunch 8/17/18: Tech Giants in Chicago, The Yoga Lifestyle Industry, & Chicago’s Pension Problem

Chicago is the place to be from a business perspective because there is plenty of opportunity and growth. Ben Meyerson told Steve Bertrand about the new Google store coming to the West Loop after they already established a satellite office in the neighborhood not too long ago. MacKenzie Rogge then explained the massive jump in the yoga lifestyle industry with Joriki tapping into the market, Ed Bacharach explained the history behind Chicago’s pension problem (along with a potential solution), and Front Row Phylliss previewed some of the biggest events going on in and around the city this weekend.