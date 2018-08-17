The Top Five@5 (8/17/18): A adult version of the Simpons debuts, Lady Gaga’s debut album turns 10, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, August 17th, 2018:

President Trump stops addresses reporters on the White House lawn about his choice to revoke John Brennan’s security clearance, Tucker Carlson questions whether or not white people can eat tacos without offending Hispanics, Lady Gaga celebrates the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Simpsons creator Matt Groening explores his new Netflix series “Disenchantment,” and an unruly passenger at Orlando International Airport causes a hilarious disturbance.

