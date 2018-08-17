× The Opening Bell 8/17/18: A Deep Dive Into The Economy & Your Portfolio with Paul Nolte

Overall, the economy is moving along smoothly, but there’s always going to be something to critique. Steve Grzanich sat down for a deep dive into the economy, the markets, and portfolios with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management). Steve and Paul also took to the text line answering questions like how young adults with student debt can get into the stock market, what to do if you own Tesla stock, and if real estate is the safest bet right now. Paul can answer all of your questions via email at pnolte@kingsviewam.com.