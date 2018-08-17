× The John Williams Full Show Podcast 08.17.18: Author Howard Bryant, baseball’s unwritten rules, the Bright Side

John talks to WGN’s own Mark Carman about a recent controversy involving the practice of throwing at batters in Major League Baseball. Author Howard Bryant discusses his book, “The Heritage: Black Athletes, a Divided America, and the Politics of Patriotism.” John returns to his conversation about the Queen of Hearts raffle happening on the South Side. Plus: fun things to do in the city this weekend, and your Bright Side!