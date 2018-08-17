× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.17.18: That crazy kid’s fair

In honor of the Queen of Soul passing away, Steve Cochran and the crew play their favorite Aretha Franklin tracks throughout the show. Mary Sandberg Boyle and Patrick Boyle are live at WGN TV’s 17th Annual Back to School Kid’s Fair and check in throughout the show as well. Steve gets lawn-watering advice from Lou Manfredini; talks to Jim Thome’s daughter, Lila, about her anthem singing skills; and gets ready for “Off the Mound: Stories and Laughs with MLB Legends” with Ryan Dempster.