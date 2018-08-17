Roeper Reviews: “Mile 22,” “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” & “Crazy Rich Asians”

Posted 6:56 PM, August 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:07PM, August 17, 2018

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 07: attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Crazy Rich Asiaans" at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Richard Roeper reviews:
Crazy Rich Asians -The first mainstream studio movie with an Asian-focused cast since “Joy Luck Club” some 25 years ago. With Constance Wu (“Fresh Off the Boat”), Henry Golding Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong and the one and only Awkwafina.


Mile 22 -Mark Wahlberg re-teams with his director pal Peter Berg for another action thriller. This is their fourth movie, following “Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon” and “Patriots Day.” (Those films were all based on a true story. This is not.)


The Miseducation of Cameron Post</em -Chloe Grace Moretz plays a high schooler who, in 1992 is caught kissing her girlfriend and is sent of to a “gay conversion camp” aimed at ridding her of her SSA (Same Sex Attraction).


