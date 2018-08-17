× Roeper Reviews: “Mile 22,” “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” & “Crazy Rich Asians”

Richard Roeper reviews:

Crazy Rich Asians -The first mainstream studio movie with an Asian-focused cast since “Joy Luck Club” some 25 years ago. With Constance Wu (“Fresh Off the Boat”), Henry Golding Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong and the one and only Awkwafina.



—

Mile 22 -Mark Wahlberg re-teams with his director pal Peter Berg for another action thriller. This is their fourth movie, following “Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon” and “Patriots Day.” (Those films were all based on a true story. This is not.)



—

The Miseducation of Cameron Post</em -Chloe Grace Moretz plays a high schooler who, in 1992 is caught kissing her girlfriend and is sent of to a “gay conversion camp” aimed at ridding her of her SSA (Same Sex Attraction).



http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3537277/roe-conn-richard-roeper-movie-reviews_2018-08-17-193017.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!