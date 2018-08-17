Roe Conn Full Show (8/17/18): Michael Steele on the canceled D.C. military parade, LIVE Music from “The Talbott Brothers,” The Canarble Wagon Rolls, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, August 17th, 2018:
Former Chairman of the Republican Party- Michael Steele reacts to President Trump’s cancellation of a military parade in D.C., former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti assess the latest developments in the Paul Manafort case, Tom Skilling forecasts clear weather for 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show, Richard Roeper reviews “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Mile 22,” & “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” the Top Five@5 features a doctor in Florida being ‘mistreated’ by an airline, Thai & Danielle Dang from HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen & Cà Phê Dá Cafe roll out the Canarble Wagon, and The Talbott Brothers salute the weekend for LIVE Music Friday.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!