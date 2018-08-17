× Remembering Aretha Franklin, Jazz Fest Preview, Iron Woman Champ Mary Kate Callahan, and ConFest Happening in Chicago! | Full Show (Aug 16th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We take time to look back at the incredible life of Aretha Franklin with WGN’s own, Dean Richards. We continue throughout the night playing music from the legendary soul songstress. Jazz Fest is coming up this weekend! So, we have Mary May bring us an amazing group of musicians to preview some of the amazing music that will happen at the historic Chicago Fest. Iron Woman Champ Mary Kate Callahan joins us to tell her amazing story and the journey she took to get become an Ironman Champion and Paralympic athlete all before the age of 22 years old. Moving right along, ConFest Happening in Chicago! so we welcome members, Keyoung Park (Artistic Director) and Jamil Khoury (Founding artistic director of Silk Road Rising) to discuss the 6th annual National Asian American Theater Conference and Festival. Brenda Lang (CEO of WIT) joins us to discuss the WTS Summer Program and the impact she’s making in the lives of childhood education. Rona Borre jumps on the phone with us to talk about the Instant Alliance “Chicago Tech Connector”. And finally, Steve Bernas from the BBB joins us in studio to take listener questions on how to keep safe through internet/telemarketing scams.

