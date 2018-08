× Derek Urban | CFO – Coinigy

In episode 266, Coinigy CFO Derek Urban talks crypto with Scott in-studio at WGN Radio. 2018 hasn’t been kind to crypto since the Bitcoin boom, but experts Derek and Scott remain patient hodlers.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

