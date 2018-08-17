× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: ‘The Alienist’ cast is set to return for a sequel series!

It’s time to talk TV! Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Decider.com managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about why Chris Hardwick’s return to ‘Talking Dead’ is drawing mixed to positive reactions on social media. They also discuss AMC’s weird and funny new show, ‘Lodge 49’, Matt Groening’s new Netflix series ‘Disenchantment,’ what’s going on with ‘The Alienist,’ ‘The Office’ reboot rumors, and much more.

