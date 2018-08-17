× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.17.18: Lip Flapping Friday

The world lost Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul yesterday, but it also turns out that Aug. 16 is the day Elvis Presley and Babe Ruth died as well. Bill and Wendy discuss the bizarre coincidence. Then, Patrick McDonald checks in to talk about Yippe Fest. After that, Alexander Zalben from Decider.com joins the show to talk about what’s new on TV. Bill shares some of the most bizarre news stories of the week.

