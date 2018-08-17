× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.17.18: Tan·gen·tial

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Hollywood. Forbes just released its annual list of the highest-paid actresses in the world. Find out which actresses made the cut. They also discuss the controversial Jim Bean TV Commercial featuring Mila Kunis, ‘The Nun’ movie trailer, and much more.

