Author Howard Bryant: “What has become an issue is the commercializing of patriotism.”

Buffalo Bills players take a knee during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Howard Bryant, columnist for ESPN and author of “The Heritage: Black Athletes, a Divided America, and the Politics of Patriotism,” joins John and Steve to talk about patriotism and commerce in sports.