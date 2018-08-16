× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/16/18: Alex Jones off Twitter, Voice Activated Apartments, & Low Relocation Rates

Twitter made a highly anticipated move about blocking the account of the controversial voice of Alex Jones, but Ian Sherr explained to Steve Bertrand that it was exactly what people thought. Bill Geiger jumped on the program to remind listeners about the importance of a “game plan” when it comes to retirement, Dennis Rodkin is excited to chat about the newest voice activated apartments in Chicago, and Andrew Challenger noted the details behind the dropping number of relocations in their job search.